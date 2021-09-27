12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock increased by 15.98% to $7.33 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $713.0 million.
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) stock increased by 10.39% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $684.4 million.
- Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) stock moved upwards by 10.01% to $5.6. The company's market cap stands at $139.6 million.
- China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) shares rose 5.95% to $2.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.5 million.
- Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) shares rose 5.39% to $20.71. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 billion.
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) stock rose 3.77% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.1 million.
Losers
- The One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) shares fell 7.95% to $10.2 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $325.0 million.
- Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) stock decreased by 5.89% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.8 million.
- Elite Education Gr Intl (NASDAQ:EEIQ) shares decreased by 5.56% to $8.5. The company's market cap stands at $75.0 million.
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock fell 3.42% to $1.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.4 million.
- Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) shares fell 2.91% to $3.01. The company's market cap stands at $771.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) stock fell 2.73% to $77.59. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 billion.
