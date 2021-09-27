12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) shares moved upwards by 50.0% to $3.6 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $193.2 million.
- Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) shares moved upwards by 10.56% to $26.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
- Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) stock rose 5.2% to $9.5. The company's market cap stands at $60.8 million.
- Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) stock increased by 4.84% to $13.3. The company's market cap stands at $801.3 million.
- Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) shares increased by 4.81% to $17.4. The company's market cap stands at $664.3 million.
- My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) shares rose 4.28% to $1.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.9 million.
Losers
- Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) stock declined by 3.37% to $6.6 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $192.4 million.
- Wipro (NYSE:WIT) shares decreased by 3.24% to $9.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.6 billion.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) stock fell 3.21% to $3.02. The company's market cap stands at $25.7 million.
- Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) stock decreased by 2.82% to $2.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.6 million.
- ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) shares fell 2.41% to $847.92. The company's market cap stands at $350.4 billion.
- Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) shares decreased by 2.29% to $13.67. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers