10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Li-Cycle Holdings (NYSE:LICY) stock rose 8.31% to $11.85 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
- Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ:LMB) stock rose 3.96% to $7.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.3 million.
- Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) stock increased by 3.51% to $50.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $672.9 million.
- Antelope Enterprise Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) stock rose 1.78% to $2.85. The company's market cap stands at $16.8 million.
- Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) stock increased by 1.57% to $41.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
Losers
- Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) shares decreased by 13.0% to $20.01 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $589.4 million.
- SOS (NYSE:SOS) shares fell 6.51% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $430.3 million.
- Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ:MVST) stock declined by 3.74% to $10.58. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion.
- Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) shares fell 3.12% to $5.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $709.1 million.
- Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares declined by 3.11% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $233.7 million.
