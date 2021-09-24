 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2021 8:09am   Comments
Share:
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares moved upwards by 9.12% to $3.23 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) shares moved upwards by 4.81% to $14.15. The company's market cap stands at $418.6 million.
  • Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares rose 4.02% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.5 million.
  • Sunlands Technology (NYSE:STG) stock rose 3.56% to $6.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.0 million.
  • Regis (NYSE:RGS) shares rose 2.77% to $4.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.0 million.
  • Electric Last Mile Solns (NASDAQ:ELMS) stock moved upwards by 2.51% to $8.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) shares fell 14.22% to $0.71 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $32.9 million.
  • Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) stock declined by 9.4% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $75.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) stock declined by 8.52% to $9.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $678.9 million.
  • Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) stock declined by 8.04% to $13.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
  • Nike (NYSE:NKE) stock declined by 5.36% to $151.03. The company's market cap stands at $239.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • China XD Plastics Co (NASDAQ:CXDC) stock fell 4.64% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.2 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

 

 

 

Related Articles (CNTY + UXIN)

Uxin Clocks 347% Revenue Growth In Q1, Posts Positive Margin
Earnings Scheduled For September 24, 2021
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Down 1.5%; Tuya Shares Plummet
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com