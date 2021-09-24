12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares moved upwards by 9.12% to $3.23 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) shares moved upwards by 4.81% to $14.15. The company's market cap stands at $418.6 million.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares rose 4.02% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.5 million.
- Sunlands Technology (NYSE:STG) stock rose 3.56% to $6.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.0 million.
- Regis (NYSE:RGS) shares rose 2.77% to $4.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.0 million.
- Electric Last Mile Solns (NASDAQ:ELMS) stock moved upwards by 2.51% to $8.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
Losers
- Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) shares fell 14.22% to $0.71 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $32.9 million.
- Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) stock declined by 9.4% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $75.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) stock declined by 8.52% to $9.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $678.9 million.
- Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) stock declined by 8.04% to $13.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
- Nike (NYSE:NKE) stock declined by 5.36% to $151.03. The company's market cap stands at $239.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- China XD Plastics Co (NASDAQ:CXDC) stock fell 4.64% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.2 million.
