12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) shares increased by 23.66% to $3.24 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $41.8 million.
- Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) shares moved upwards by 8.9% to $1.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) stock rose 8.67% to $8.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $223.0 million.
- PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) stock increased by 8.4% to $8.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $754.4 million.
- CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) shares increased by 7.33% to $1.17. The company's market cap stands at $75.3 million.
- Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) stock increased by 7.07% to $8.78. The company's market cap stands at $501.2 million.
Losers
- Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) stock declined by 12.85% to $4.41 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $67.8 million.
- Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) shares decreased by 9.75% to $3.15. The company's market cap stands at $164.9 million.
- Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) stock fell 8.26% to $5.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.2 million.
- Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN) shares fell 7.02% to $4.51. The company's market cap stands at $25.6 million.
- Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) shares declined by 6.26% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.5 million.
- Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) shares fell 5.34% to $4.08. The company's market cap stands at $98.9 million.
