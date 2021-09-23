 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2021 8:07am   Comments
Share:
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) shares increased by 23.66% to $3.24 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $41.8 million.
  • Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) shares moved upwards by 8.9% to $1.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) stock rose 8.67% to $8.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $223.0 million.
  • PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) stock increased by 8.4% to $8.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $754.4 million.
  • CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) shares increased by 7.33% to $1.17. The company's market cap stands at $75.3 million.
  • Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) stock increased by 7.07% to $8.78. The company's market cap stands at $501.2 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) stock declined by 12.85% to $4.41 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $67.8 million.
  • Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) shares decreased by 9.75% to $3.15. The company's market cap stands at $164.9 million.
  • Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) stock fell 8.26% to $5.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.2 million.
  • Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN) shares fell 7.02% to $4.51. The company's market cap stands at $25.6 million.
  • Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) shares declined by 6.26% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.5 million.
  • Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) shares fell 5.34% to $4.08. The company's market cap stands at $98.9 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

 

 

 

Related Articles (AEMD + CWBR)

24 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
32 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; General Mills Reports Upbeat Q1 Results
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com