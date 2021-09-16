 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2021 8:15am   Comments
Share:
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) stock rose 32.64% to $2.56 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $152.7 million.
  • Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) shares increased by 17.76% to $2.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.3 million.
  • Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) stock increased by 8.0% to $24.3. The company's market cap stands at $307.2 million.
  • Invacare (NYSE:IVC) stock rose 7.83% to $6.47. The company's market cap stands at $226.5 million.
  • Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) stock moved upwards by 6.23% to $11.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.7 million.
  • Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) stock rose 5.68% to $159.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) stock decreased by 17.46% to $12.96 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $612.1 million.
  • Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) stock decreased by 13.85% to $14.0. The company's market cap stands at $490.5 million.
  • Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) stock decreased by 7.87% to $2.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.5 million.
  • Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) shares decreased by 6.53% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $34.3 million.
  • Macrogenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) shares decreased by 6.29% to $25.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) stock fell 4.97% to $16.83. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

 

 

 

Related Articles (ACRS + ACER)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Cellect Jumps On First Apograft Transplantation, AstraZeneca, European Commission Bury Legal Hatchet, Cassava Defends Itself
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Looking into Aclaris Therapeutics's Return on Capital Employed
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
20 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com