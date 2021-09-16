12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) stock rose 32.64% to $2.56 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $152.7 million.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) shares increased by 17.76% to $2.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.3 million.
- Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) stock increased by 8.0% to $24.3. The company's market cap stands at $307.2 million.
- Invacare (NYSE:IVC) stock rose 7.83% to $6.47. The company's market cap stands at $226.5 million.
- Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) stock moved upwards by 6.23% to $11.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.7 million.
- Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) stock rose 5.68% to $159.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 billion.
Losers
- Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) stock decreased by 17.46% to $12.96 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $612.1 million.
- Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) stock decreased by 13.85% to $14.0. The company's market cap stands at $490.5 million.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) stock decreased by 7.87% to $2.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.5 million.
- Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) shares decreased by 6.53% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $34.3 million.
- Macrogenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) shares decreased by 6.29% to $25.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) stock fell 4.97% to $16.83. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers