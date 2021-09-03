12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) shares increased by 16.02% to $51.4 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) stock moved upwards by 14.15% to $458.5. The company's market cap stands at $29.6 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) shares increased by 11.45% to $5.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.6 million.
- Allegro Microsystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) stock rose 11.43% to $34.2. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 billion.
- Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL) shares moved upwards by 8.21% to $8.47. The company's market cap stands at $98.2 million.
- United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) stock moved upwards by 6.8% to $12.55. The company's market cap stands at $30.9 billion.
Losers
- Yext (NYSE:YEXT) shares decreased by 12.3% to $12.2 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) shares fell 8.86% to $4.63. The company's market cap stands at $30.9 million.
- TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) stock decreased by 8.18% to $12.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.5 million.
- Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) shares fell 5.87% to $16.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $724.3 million.
- OMNIQ (NASDAQ:OMQS) shares fell 3.45% to $12.05. The company's market cap stands at $89.4 million.
- QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) stock declined by 3.26% to $8.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $556.8 million.
