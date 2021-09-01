 Skip to main content

11 Financials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 01, 2021 8:07am   Comments
11 Financials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Investcorp Credit (NASDAQ:ICMB) shares increased by 7.14% to $5.7 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.3 million.
  • Marketwise (NASDAQ:MKTW) stock increased by 5.32% to $9.5. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion.
  • Prudential (NYSE:PUK) stock moved upwards by 3.21% to $42.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.2 billion.
  • SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) stock increased by 3.14% to $9.85. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
  • China Life Insurance Co (NYSE:LFC) shares increased by 2.97% to $8.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.9 billion.
  • Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) shares rose 2.71% to $3.79. The company's market cap stands at $65.6 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) shares declined by 8.92% to $3.78 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.0 million.
  • 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) stock declined by 2.55% to $22.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.
  • Katapult Holdings (NASDAQ:KPLT) shares decreased by 2.17% to $4.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $458.9 million.
  • Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) shares fell 2.01% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.4 million.
  • DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) shares fell 1.6% to $6.79. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion.

 

 

 

