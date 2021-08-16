12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) shares moved upwards by 10.8% to $2.77 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $48.8 million.
- CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) shares increased by 7.24% to $5.48. The company's market cap stands at $36.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) stock increased by 5.51% to $7.65. The company's market cap stands at $236.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) shares rose 4.79% to $3.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $145.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) stock increased by 4.73% to $10.4. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares rose 4.64% to $14.2. The company's market cap stands at $775.3 million.
Losers
- MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) shares declined by 6.04% to $1.87 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $225.7 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) stock decreased by 3.4% to $39.51. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) stock fell 3.15% to $10.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $343.1 million.
- Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) shares declined by 2.95% to $9.9. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) shares declined by 2.85% to $25.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) shares fell 2.58% to $7.58. The company's market cap stands at $306.8 million.
