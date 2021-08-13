10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) shares rose 9.56% to $7.56 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $991.8 million.
- Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) stock rose 3.54% to $15.2. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) stock increased by 3.48% to $48.75. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- SOS (NYSE:SOS) stock increased by 3.12% to $2.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $555.7 million.
Losers
- HC2 Holdings (NYSE:HCHC) shares declined by 11.98% to $3.38 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $263.0 million.
- Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) stock fell 8.73% to $22.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $619.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) stock fell 6.39% to $7.77. The company's market cap stands at $83.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) shares fell 3.6% to $6.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $275.3 million.
- Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) stock decreased by 2.93% to $25.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 billion.
- Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) stock decreased by 2.7% to $9.73. The company's market cap stands at $712.7 million.
