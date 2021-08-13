 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2021 8:07am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) shares rose 9.56% to $7.56 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $991.8 million.
  • Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) stock rose 3.54% to $15.2. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) stock increased by 3.48% to $48.75. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • SOS (NYSE:SOS) stock increased by 3.12% to $2.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $555.7 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • HC2 Holdings (NYSE:HCHC) shares declined by 11.98% to $3.38 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $263.0 million.
  • Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) stock fell 8.73% to $22.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $619.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) stock fell 6.39% to $7.77. The company's market cap stands at $83.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) shares fell 3.6% to $6.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $275.3 million.
  • Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) stock decreased by 2.93% to $25.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 billion.
  • Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) stock decreased by 2.7% to $9.73. The company's market cap stands at $712.7 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (ERJ + BLBD)

Embraer Stock Gains On Solid Q2 Results
Embraer: Q2 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For August 13, 2021
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Embraer Bags Order From SkyWest For 16 E175 Jets Valued At $798M
Understanding Embraer's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com