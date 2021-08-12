 Skip to main content

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2021 8:08am   Comments
Gainers

  • ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) stock increased by 38.88% to $24.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $533.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares increased by 11.7% to $11.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) shares increased by 5.96% to $9.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) stock increased by 4.29% to $52.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 billion.
  • Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) stock increased by 4.28% to $5.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $288.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • AZEK Co (NYSE:AZEK) stock rose 3.54% to $38.83. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL) shares decreased by 9.05% to $8.55 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ:MVST) stock declined by 6.07% to $11.16. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion.
  • Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) stock decreased by 4.71% to $3.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) stock declined by 4.23% to $3.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.4 million.
  • Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) shares decreased by 3.97% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $26.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Stem (NYSE:STEM) stock decreased by 3.58% to $25.9. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

 

 

 

