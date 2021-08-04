12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) stock rose 14.56% to $19.58 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $451.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) stock moved upwards by 7.74% to $9.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $179.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) stock moved upwards by 7.48% to $430.0. The company's market cap stands at $25.8 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) stock moved upwards by 4.12% to $51.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) stock increased by 3.83% to $24.1. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) stock rose 3.13% to $62.75. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 billion.
Losers
- LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) stock declined by 9.95% to $58.05 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) shares fell 8.12% to $72.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- NCR (NYSE:NCR) stock fell 7.73% to $40.75. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) stock declined by 7.34% to $33.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) shares decreased by 6.37% to $4.71. The company's market cap stands at $136.0 million.
- OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT) stock declined by 6.17% to $7.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
