 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2021 8:08am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) stock rose 14.56% to $19.58 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $451.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) stock moved upwards by 7.74% to $9.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $179.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) stock moved upwards by 7.48% to $430.0. The company's market cap stands at $25.8 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) stock moved upwards by 4.12% to $51.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) stock increased by 3.83% to $24.1. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) stock rose 3.13% to $62.75. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) stock declined by 9.95% to $58.05 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) shares fell 8.12% to $72.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • NCR (NYSE:NCR) stock fell 7.73% to $40.75. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) stock declined by 7.34% to $33.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) shares decreased by 6.37% to $4.71. The company's market cap stands at $136.0 million.
  • OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT) stock declined by 6.17% to $7.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

 

 

 

Related Articles (AVID + ATOM)

30 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Recap: Atomera Q2 Earnings
Avid Technology: Q2 Earnings Insights
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com