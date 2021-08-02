 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2021 8:06am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Atlas Technical (NASDAQ:ATCX) shares increased by 10.67% to $9.95 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $317.3 million.
  • TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) stock rose 6.32% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $81.5 million.
  • BEST (NYSE:BEST) shares increased by 4.95% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $411.4 million.
  • SOS (NYSE:SOS) stock increased by 4.66% to $2.69. The company's market cap stands at $503.3 million.
  • Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) shares rose 3.7% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $55.4 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) shares fell 40.89% to $81.99 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) shares decreased by 2.41% to $16.2. The company's market cap stands at $359.9 million.
  • Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) stock decreased by 2.03% to $10.66. The company's market cap stands at $204.8 million.
  • RELX (NYSE:RELX) shares fell 1.56% to $29.17. The company's market cap stands at $56.3 billion.
  • Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares fell 1.3% to $2.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $155.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH) shares declined by 1.24% to $308.19. The company's market cap stands at $39.7 billion.

 

 

 

Related Articles (ASTC + AQMS)

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com