11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Atlas Technical (NASDAQ:ATCX) shares increased by 10.67% to $9.95 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $317.3 million.
- TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) stock rose 6.32% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $81.5 million.
- BEST (NYSE:BEST) shares increased by 4.95% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $411.4 million.
- SOS (NYSE:SOS) stock increased by 4.66% to $2.69. The company's market cap stands at $503.3 million.
- Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) shares rose 3.7% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $55.4 million.
Losers
- XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) shares fell 40.89% to $81.99 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) shares decreased by 2.41% to $16.2. The company's market cap stands at $359.9 million.
- Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) stock decreased by 2.03% to $10.66. The company's market cap stands at $204.8 million.
- RELX (NYSE:RELX) shares fell 1.56% to $29.17. The company's market cap stands at $56.3 billion.
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares fell 1.3% to $2.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $155.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH) shares declined by 1.24% to $308.19. The company's market cap stands at $39.7 billion.
