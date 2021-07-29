12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) stock moved upwards by 30.9% to $1.44 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $140.3 million.
- Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) stock rose 22.63% to $2.98. The company's market cap stands at $42.6 million.
- NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) stock rose 18.84% to $2.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.7 million.
- Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) shares rose 10.84% to $9.1. The company's market cap stands at $390.7 million.
- Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) shares rose 9.08% to $23.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) shares moved upwards by 7.79% to $2.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.0 million.
Losers
- Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) shares declined by 31.19% to $5.65 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $208.4 million.
- Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) stock declined by 13.53% to $117.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion.
- Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) stock fell 10.18% to $4.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.6 million.
- Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) shares decreased by 6.98% to $40.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.8 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) shares fell 6.97% to $16.7. The company's market cap stands at $264.5 million.
- Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) shares decreased by 6.6% to $8.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.3 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers