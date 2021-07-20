12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) shares moved upwards by 12.78% to $9.88 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.2 million.
- Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) stock moved upwards by 7.84% to $4.4. The company's market cap stands at $229.7 million.
- Antelope Enterprise Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) stock increased by 5.5% to $2.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 million.
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares moved upwards by 4.93% to $3.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.4 million.
- Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) shares moved upwards by 4.0% to $10.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- ChargePoint Hldgs (NYSE:CHPT) stock increased by 3.53% to $24.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 billion.
Losers
- Highway Holdings (NASDAQ:HIHO) shares fell 8.43% to $3.26 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) stock decreased by 8.04% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.9 million.
- Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) stock declined by 4.95% to $2.63. The company's market cap stands at $39.3 million.
- Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) stock declined by 3.45% to $4.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $232.0 million.
- Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) shares fell 1.8% to $4.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.4 million.
- ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) stock fell 1.4% to $37.5. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers