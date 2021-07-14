12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) shares rose 37.36% to $6.47 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $130.6 million.
- Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) stock rose 23.75% to $3.23. The company's market cap stands at $14.5 million.
- China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) stock rose 14.56% to $8.65. The company's market cap stands at $186.0 million.
- Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) stock increased by 7.43% to $3.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.7 million.
- China XD Plastics Co (NASDAQ:CXDC) shares moved upwards by 7.42% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $40.9 million.
- Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) stock moved upwards by 4.73% to $8.85. The company's market cap stands at $38.7 million.
Losers
- Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) shares fell 4.92% to $2.13 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $62.5 million.
- Elite Education Gr Intl (NASDAQ:EEIQ) stock decreased by 3.37% to $4.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.3 million.
- Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) shares fell 2.75% to $116.56. The company's market cap stands at $34.7 billion.
- Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) shares decreased by 2.57% to $109.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.8 billion.
- Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) stock fell 2.25% to $2.18. The company's market cap stands at $85.3 million.
- Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares decreased by 2.12% to $1.67. The company's market cap stands at $193.1 million.
