 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 14, 2021 8:07am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) shares rose 37.36% to $6.47 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $130.6 million.
  • Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) stock rose 23.75% to $3.23. The company's market cap stands at $14.5 million.
  • China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) stock rose 14.56% to $8.65. The company's market cap stands at $186.0 million.
  • Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) stock increased by 7.43% to $3.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.7 million.
  • China XD Plastics Co (NASDAQ:CXDC) shares moved upwards by 7.42% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $40.9 million.
  • Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) stock moved upwards by 4.73% to $8.85. The company's market cap stands at $38.7 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) shares fell 4.92% to $2.13 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $62.5 million.
  • Elite Education Gr Intl (NASDAQ:EEIQ) stock decreased by 3.37% to $4.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.3 million.
  • Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) shares fell 2.75% to $116.56. The company's market cap stands at $34.7 billion.
  • Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) shares decreased by 2.57% to $109.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.8 billion.
  • Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) stock fell 2.25% to $2.18. The company's market cap stands at $85.3 million.
  • Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares decreased by 2.12% to $1.67. The company's market cap stands at $193.1 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (COE + AESE)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
56 Biggest Movers From Friday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com