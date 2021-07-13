 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 13, 2021 8:12am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares increased by 5.95% to $3.56 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) stock increased by 4.01% to $5.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $319.1 million.
  • Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) shares rose 3.75% to $18.8. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 billion.
  • New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) stock rose 3.7% to $6.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 billion.
  • China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) shares rose 3.66% to $7.36. The company's market cap stands at $158.2 million.
  • Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) shares rose 2.78% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) shares decreased by 6.42% to $3.72 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $97.7 million.
  • Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) stock declined by 4.87% to $36.14. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 billion.
  • Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) stock fell 4.08% to $28.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $541.5 million.
  • Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) shares declined by 2.72% to $2.15. The company's market cap stands at $84.1 million.
  • Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) stock fell 2.71% to $95.69. The company's market cap stands at $19.9 billion.
  • SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) shares declined by 2.62% to $48.0. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 billion.

 

 

 

Related Articles (AESE + BTCM)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Surges Over 100 Points; State Auto Financial Shares Jump
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down 1%; Celldex Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com