12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares increased by 5.95% to $3.56 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) stock increased by 4.01% to $5.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $319.1 million.
- Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) shares rose 3.75% to $18.8. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 billion.
- New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) stock rose 3.7% to $6.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 billion.
- China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) shares rose 3.66% to $7.36. The company's market cap stands at $158.2 million.
- Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) shares rose 2.78% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.
Losers
- DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) shares decreased by 6.42% to $3.72 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $97.7 million.
- Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) stock declined by 4.87% to $36.14. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 billion.
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) stock fell 4.08% to $28.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $541.5 million.
- Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) shares declined by 2.72% to $2.15. The company's market cap stands at $84.1 million.
- Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) stock fell 2.71% to $95.69. The company's market cap stands at $19.9 billion.
- SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) shares declined by 2.62% to $48.0. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 billion.
