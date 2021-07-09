 Skip to main content

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 09, 2021 8:11am   Comments
Gainers

  • Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) stock moved upwards by 66.14% to $328.5 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 billion.
  • ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) shares increased by 48.52% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $87.3 million.
  • LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) shares moved upwards by 17.45% to $16.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $162.9 million.
  • PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) stock moved upwards by 9.68% to $38.29. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
  • Wunong Net Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) stock increased by 4.86% to $6.9. The company's market cap stands at $172.5 million.
  • New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) shares moved upwards by 4.0% to $6.5. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) shares decreased by 27.39% to $4.72 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.2 million.
  • Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ:EVK) stock fell 5.93% to $2.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.9 million.
  • Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) stock fell 3.28% to $26.6. The company's market cap stands at $514.4 million.
  • iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) stock fell 2.82% to $7.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $210.2 million.
  • Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) shares decreased by 2.78% to $20.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $175.7 million.
  • Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) stock decreased by 2.21% to $2.22. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million.

 

 

 

