 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 09, 2021 8:12am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) shares increased by 7.99% to $13.15 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
  • Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares moved upwards by 7.59% to $2.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.1 million.
  • Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock rose 6.96% to $18.89. The company's market cap stands at $207.1 million.
  • LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) shares rose 6.89% to $2.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.8 million.
  • BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) shares moved upwards by 5.82% to $5.09. The company's market cap stands at $93.8 million.
  • Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock increased by 5.71% to $2.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $175.2 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) stock fell 13.02% to $5.48 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.0 million.
  • UTime (NASDAQ:UTME) stock decreased by 8.31% to $11.81. The company's market cap stands at $97.6 million.
  • Tessco Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) shares declined by 7.82% to $6.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.5 million.
  • SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) stock decreased by 6.98% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $243.8 million.
  • Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) shares decreased by 4.82% to $4.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.0 million.
  • Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) stock declined by 3.82% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.5 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (AEHR + BSQR)

28 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Aehr Bags $2.9M Follow-On Order For FOX-XP System, Multiple WaferPak Contactors
11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Rises 70 Points; IDEAYA Biosciences Shares Slide
What's Going On With BSquare Stock Today?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers