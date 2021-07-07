12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) shares increased by 51.97% to $2.31 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.9 million.
- Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) stock rose 35.5% to $18.0. The company's market cap stands at $77.9 million.
- OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) shares moved upwards by 27.24% to $3.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $139.1 million.
- Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares rose 12.08% to $1.67. The company's market cap stands at $229.3 million.
- Biohaven Pharma Hldgs (NYSE:BHVN) stock increased by 11.48% to $110.2. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 billion.
- XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) shares moved upwards by 8.34% to $17.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $521.7 million.
Losers
- Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) shares declined by 8.4% to $1.2 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.0 million.
- Evaxion Biotech (NASDAQ:EVAX) shares fell 5.27% to $6.66. The company's market cap stands at $127.8 million.
- CytoSorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) stock fell 4.99% to $8.2. The company's market cap stands at $355.2 million.
- Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) stock decreased by 4.26% to $3.6. The company's market cap stands at $138.6 million.
- MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) shares fell 2.98% to $18.93. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
- Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) stock decreased by 2.88% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.4 million.
