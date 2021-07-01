12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares increased by 23.25% to $5.3 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $34.1 million.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares rose 10.71% to $11.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.2 million.
- Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) shares increased by 8.8% to $3.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $211.0 million.
- BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) shares increased by 7.33% to $5.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.6 million.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) stock rose 6.12% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $39.6 million.
- MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) stock rose 3.41% to $2.42. The company's market cap stands at $275.6 million.
Losers
- Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) stock fell 17.25% to $1.2 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $146.2 million.
- Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) shares fell 14.15% to $1.76. The company's market cap stands at $111.5 million.
- UTStarcom Holdings (NASDAQ:UTSI) shares declined by 8.81% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $52.4 million.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock decreased by 7.54% to $2.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.8 million.
- Micro Focus Intl (NYSE:MFGP) shares fell 6.78% to $7.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
- Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) stock fell 4.46% to $3.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $283.3 million.
