12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 30, 2021 8:09am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) shares moved upwards by 33.54% to $2.07 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $131.1 million.
  • Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares rose 33.33% to $4.52. The company's market cap stands at $29.1 million.
  • Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) shares moved upwards by 27.62% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.7 million.
  • Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock rose 20.27% to $3.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.7 million.
  • Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) shares increased by 17.94% to $2.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $163.3 million.
  • Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) stock increased by 9.64% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $139.7 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares decreased by 20.53% to $13.75 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $150.8 million.
  • BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) shares declined by 17.67% to $6.62. The company's market cap stands at $88.7 million.
  • Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) shares fell 16.11% to $3.23. The company's market cap stands at $56.8 million.
  • Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) shares declined by 11.42% to $6.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.1 million.
  • MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) stock fell 6.55% to $358.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 billion.
  • ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) shares decreased by 5.35% to $15.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $214.4 million.

 

 

 

