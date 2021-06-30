12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) shares moved upwards by 33.54% to $2.07 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $131.1 million.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares rose 33.33% to $4.52. The company's market cap stands at $29.1 million.
- Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) shares moved upwards by 27.62% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.7 million.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock rose 20.27% to $3.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.7 million.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) shares increased by 17.94% to $2.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $163.3 million.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) stock increased by 9.64% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $139.7 million.
Losers
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares decreased by 20.53% to $13.75 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $150.8 million.
- BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) shares declined by 17.67% to $6.62. The company's market cap stands at $88.7 million.
- Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) shares fell 16.11% to $3.23. The company's market cap stands at $56.8 million.
- Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) shares declined by 11.42% to $6.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.1 million.
- MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) stock fell 6.55% to $358.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 billion.
- ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) shares decreased by 5.35% to $15.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $214.4 million.
