 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 28, 2021 8:27am   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock increased by 38.58% to $5.28 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $57.9 million.
  • Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares increased by 9.09% to $2.52. The company's market cap stands at $16.2 million.
  • GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) shares rose 6.79% to $3.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $194.1 million.
  • Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) shares moved upwards by 6.55% to $5.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $159.7 million.
  • AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) stock rose 4.75% to $11.45. The company's market cap stands at $484.3 million.
  • ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) shares increased by 4.38% to $17.85.

 

 

Losers

 

  • SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) stock decreased by 7.91% to $5.01 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.1 million.
  • ASE Technology Holding Co (NYSE:ASX) stock declined by 2.86% to $8.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 billion.
  • UTime (NASDAQ:UTME) stock declined by 2.33% to $13.05.
  • Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock decreased by 2.13% to $1.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.2 million.
  • Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares fell 1.84% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $96.6 million.
  • Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares fell 1.76% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $125.1 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (ALF + ASX)

55 Biggest Movers From Friday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
33 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers