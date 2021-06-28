12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock increased by 38.58% to $5.28 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $57.9 million.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares increased by 9.09% to $2.52. The company's market cap stands at $16.2 million.
- GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) shares rose 6.79% to $3.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $194.1 million.
- Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) shares moved upwards by 6.55% to $5.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $159.7 million.
- AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) stock rose 4.75% to $11.45. The company's market cap stands at $484.3 million.
- ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) shares increased by 4.38% to $17.85.
Losers
- SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) stock decreased by 7.91% to $5.01 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.1 million.
- ASE Technology Holding Co (NYSE:ASX) stock declined by 2.86% to $8.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 billion.
- UTime (NASDAQ:UTME) stock declined by 2.33% to $13.05.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock decreased by 2.13% to $1.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.2 million.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares fell 1.84% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $96.6 million.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares fell 1.76% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $125.1 million.
