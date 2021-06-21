10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) shares rose 5.19% to $62.34 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $31.2 billion.
- Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) stock moved upwards by 3.81% to $2.99. The company's market cap stands at $238.7 million.
- IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) stock increased by 3.51% to $2.65. The company's market cap stands at $163.5 million.
- ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP) stock rose 3.38% to $21.98.
- Partner Communications Co (NASDAQ:PTNR) stock rose 2.64% to $5.05. The company's market cap stands at $928.7 million.
Losers
- The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) stock decreased by 7.16% to $15.32 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $248.6 million.
- Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) shares fell 3.54% to $21.53. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
- Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) shares fell 2.95% to $9.55. The company's market cap stands at $489.0 million.
- ZW Data Action Tech (NASDAQ:CNET) stock decreased by 2.68% to $1.82. The company's market cap stands at $56.9 million.
- AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) shares decreased by 2.49% to $2.75. The company's market cap stands at $48.9 million.
