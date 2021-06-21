12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) stock increased by 4.97% to $39.45 during Monday's pre-market session.
- Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) stock moved upwards by 4.31% to $10.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $548.0 million.
- Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) shares increased by 4.13% to $1.26. The company's market cap stands at $79.8 million.
- ALJ Regional Hldgs (NASDAQ:ALJJ) stock moved upwards by 4.02% to $1.55. The company's market cap stands at $65.5 million.
- Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) stock moved upwards by 3.71% to $2.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.8 million.
- Ribbon Comms (NASDAQ:RBBN) shares moved upwards by 2.7% to $7.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
Losers
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock fell 8.02% to $29.6 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.
- MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) stock fell 7.5% to $598.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 billion.
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) shares declined by 6.96% to $26.91. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
- ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) shares declined by 2.64% to $7.75.
- Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) shares fell 2.49% to $3.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.4 million.
- Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) stock fell 2.41% to $18.26. The company's market cap stands at $620.1 million.
