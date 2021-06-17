12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) stock rose 6.52% to $11.27 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $567.7 million.
- LG Display Co (NYSE:LPL) shares increased by 4.83% to $10.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 billion.
- ServiceSource Intl (NASDAQ:SREV) stock rose 4.34% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $116.8 million.
- ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) shares moved upwards by 4.07% to $98.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) shares rose 3.04% to $18.25. The company's market cap stands at $74.2 million.
- Jabil (NYSE:JBL) stock increased by 2.26% to $57.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) stock declined by 4.88% to $2.34 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $137.6 million.
- Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) stock fell 3.65% to $9.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $843.4 million.
- Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) shares declined by 3.48% to $7.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $255.2 million.
- BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) shares fell 3.44% to $2.25. The company's market cap stands at $30.1 million.
- ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) shares decreased by 3.44% to $6.46.
- Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) shares decreased by 2.88% to $5.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.2 million.
