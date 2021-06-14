12 Financials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) stock moved upwards by 9.12% to $3.35 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $240.2 million.
- Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) shares increased by 9.01% to $15.6.
- Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) shares rose 8.8% to $16.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.9 million.
- LendingClub (NYSE:LC) stock rose 4.91% to $17.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- Weidai (NYSE:WEI) stock moved upwards by 4.58% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.3 million.
- LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ:LX) shares rose 3.51% to $12.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
Losers
- Puhui Wealth Investment (NASDAQ:PHCF) stock decreased by 4.98% to $4.2 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.3 million.
- Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) shares decreased by 4.39% to $120.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 billion.
- Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) shares fell 4.29% to $3.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.9 million.
- Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) stock decreased by 4.16% to $7.85. The company's market cap stands at $304.5 million.
- Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) shares fell 3.58% to $6.47. The company's market cap stands at $19.8 million.
- Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) stock declined by 2.6% to $6.0. The company's market cap stands at $311.6 million.
