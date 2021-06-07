 Skip to main content

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 07, 2021 8:08am   Comments
Gainers

  • Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) stock rose 12.17% to $39.26 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.
  • REV Group (NYSE:REVG) shares increased by 9.79% to $21.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • HC2 Holdings (NYSE:HCHC) stock rose 9.51% to $4.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $366.3 million.
  • Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) shares increased by 4.91% to $4.7. The company's market cap stands at $49.6 million.
  • BEST (NYSE:BEST) stock increased by 4.85% to $1.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $585.3 million.
  • Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) shares rose 4.6% to $5.22. The company's market cap stands at $97.7 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares decreased by 9.28% to $3.13 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.7 million.
  • Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) shares decreased by 6.15% to $2.75. The company's market cap stands at $83.2 million.
  • CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) shares decreased by 2.74% to $4.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $377.4 million.
  • American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) stock fell 2.74% to $17.06. The company's market cap stands at $477.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) shares fell 1.63% to $52.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.9 billion.
  • Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) shares fell 1.6% to $8.02.

 

 

 

