12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) stock rose 14.23% to $17.25 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.1 million.
- Asana (NYSE:ASAN) stock rose 9.97% to $40.46. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) stock increased by 7.95% to $77.25. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 billion.
- MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) shares moved upwards by 7.9% to $8.19. The company's market cap stands at $50.2 million.
- Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) stock increased by 6.79% to $35.05.
- DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) shares rose 6.49% to $207.4. The company's market cap stands at $40.3 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ:SFET) stock decreased by 4.42% to $1.3 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $33.9 million.
- My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) shares decreased by 4.29% to $1.34. The company's market cap stands at $20.1 million.
- Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) stock declined by 4.0% to $32.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
- PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) stock declined by 3.77% to $39.1. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares fell 2.94% to $1.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.5 million.
- Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) stock declined by 2.68% to $18.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers