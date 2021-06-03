 Skip to main content

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 03, 2021 8:15am   Comments
Gainers

  • ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) stock increased by 12.44% to $2.62 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $111.8 million.
  • Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock moved upwards by 5.71% to $2.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.3 million.
  • Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) shares moved upwards by 4.3% to $32.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 billion.
  • TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) shares rose 3.8% to $1.09. The company's market cap stands at $104.6 million.
  • China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) stock moved upwards by 2.64% to $10.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.8 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) shares declined by 7.04% to $4.89 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $255.3 million.
  • Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) shares declined by 5.45% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $31.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) stock fell 5.0% to $2.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.6 million.
  • EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) shares decreased by 4.51% to $27.53. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) shares fell 4.43% to $22.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $488.9 million.
  • Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ:RYAAY) shares declined by 4.41% to $115.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.1 billion.

 

 

 

