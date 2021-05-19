10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Target (NYSE:TGT) shares moved upwards by 3.31% to $213.27 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) stock increased by 2.99% to $40.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.8 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) stock increased by 1.37% to $13.28. The company's market cap stands at $670.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) shares moved upwards by 1.27% to $1.59. The company's market cap stands at $158.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) shares fell 12.63% to $11.97 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
- Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) stock decreased by 7.9% to $29.75. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) stock fell 7.23% to $38.5.
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares fell 5.8% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $362.5 million.
- Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) shares declined by 5.39% to $23.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.8 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) stock declined by 5.36% to $5.3.
