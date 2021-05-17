10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) shares rose 18.57% to $8.89 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $316.6 million.
- ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) stock moved upwards by 8.23% to $20.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $459.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) shares moved upwards by 4.79% to $7.87. The company's market cap stands at $149.5 million.
- Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) stock increased by 4.78% to $9.3. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
Losers
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) stock declined by 9.94% to $8.7 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $356.6 million.
- Infrastructure and Energy (NASDAQ:IEA) stock decreased by 4.85% to $11.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $273.3 million.
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares declined by 4.13% to $7.2. The company's market cap stands at $502.1 million.
- A.O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) shares decreased by 3.88% to $68.99. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 billion.
- Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) shares fell 3.7% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.0 million.
- Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) stock declined by 2.85% to $38.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion.
