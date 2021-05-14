12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) shares increased by 27.6% to $0.74 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $111.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) shares moved upwards by 14.89% to $7.87. The company's market cap stands at $189.4 million.
- Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) stock increased by 12.69% to $4.97. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) shares rose 11.03% to $7.95. The company's market cap stands at $227.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- BioDelivery Sciences Intl (NASDAQ:BDSI) shares rose 10.69% to $3.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $346.9 million.
- Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) shares increased by 10.63% to $2.6. The company's market cap stands at $156.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- Cormedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) shares fell 27.39% to $5.49 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $208.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) stock declined by 17.06% to $1.41. The company's market cap stands at $67.4 million.
- PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) stock decreased by 12.1% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) stock decreased by 5.44% to $4.35.
- Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) shares decreased by 4.73% to $3.43. The company's market cap stands at $42.1 million.
- Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) shares declined by 4.0% to $2.16. The company's market cap stands at $208.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
