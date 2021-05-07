12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) stock moved upwards by 9.09% to $11.39 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) stock moved upwards by 6.23% to $89.0. The company's market cap stands at $26.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock increased by 4.79% to $2.29. The company's market cap stands at $62.9 million.
- Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) shares increased by 4.78% to $172.7. The company's market cap stands at $25.3 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) stock moved upwards by 4.59% to $9.1. The company's market cap stands at $331.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) stock moved upwards by 4.27% to $12.33. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) stock fell 8.19% to $96.97 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) shares decreased by 7.48% to $178.25. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ:CTHR) shares decreased by 6.71% to $3.06. The company's market cap stands at $89.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) stock decreased by 6.18% to $2.28. The company's market cap stands at $263.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) shares fell 5.15% to $24.5. The company's market cap stands at $855.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) shares decreased by 4.38% to $33.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
