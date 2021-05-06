12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) stock moved upwards by 10.4% to $23.97 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) stock rose 10.24% to $104.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) shares moved upwards by 8.79% to $13.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) stock moved upwards by 8.57% to $6.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $525.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) stock rose 7.03% to $6.54. The company's market cap stands at $240.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE:CDAY) stock moved upwards by 6.06% to $94.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) shares decreased by 18.62% to $47.25 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) shares decreased by 8.27% to $1.11. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 million.
- Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) stock fell 8.17% to $31.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $348.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) stock fell 6.87% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.8 million.
- Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) stock declined by 6.75% to $7.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $781.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) stock decreased by 6.34% to $60.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
