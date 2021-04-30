 Skip to main content

10 Financials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 30, 2021 8:13am   Comments
Gainers

  • Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) shares moved upwards by 5.42% to $2.72 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.4 million.
  • JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) shares rose 3.15% to $6.53. The company's market cap stands at $129.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • BlackRock Capital Inv (NASDAQ:BKCC) stock rose 2.3% to $3.97. The company's market cap stands at $295.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Qudian (NYSE:QD) shares moved upwards by 1.99% to $2.05. The company's market cap stands at $520.1 million.
  • BBVA (NYSE:BBVA) shares increased by 1.62% to $5.64. The company's market cap stands at $37.5 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Barclays (NYSE:BCS) stock fell 7.12% to $9.92 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $42.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) stock decreased by 5.53% to $8.21. The company's market cap stands at $489.2 million.
  • Tian Ruixiang Holdings (NASDAQ:TIRX) shares decreased by 4.38% to $14.2.
  • ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) stock declined by 3.46% to $16.19. The company's market cap stands at $55.9 billion.
  • Pintec Technology Hldgs (NASDAQ:PT) shares declined by 3.4% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $38.0 million.

 

 

 

