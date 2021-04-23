12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) shares rose 33.8% to $3.76 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $80.6 million.
- Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) shares increased by 9.41% to $48.7. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) shares increased by 6.56% to $22.25. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Hall Of Fame Resort (NASDAQ:HOFV) shares rose 4.85% to $3.67. The company's market cap stands at $345.7 million.
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares moved upwards by 4.5% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $364.6 million.
- Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) stock moved upwards by 4.35% to $37.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion.
Losers
- Dana (NYSE:DAN) stock declined by 5.21% to $25.4 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares decreased by 4.42% to $2.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.2 million.
- AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO) shares declined by 3.92% to $4.91. The company's market cap stands at $172.8 million.
- Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) shares decreased by 2.52% to $46.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) shares declined by 2.35% to $18.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $159.4 million.
- Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares decreased by 1.86% to $34.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
