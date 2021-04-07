12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) shares rose 19.72% to $6.01 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $529.5 million.
- Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) shares moved upwards by 14.67% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.4 million.
- Hyliion Holdings (NYSE:HYLN) shares rose 8.65% to $11.8. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
- Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) stock moved upwards by 3.77% to $14.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $508.6 million.
- ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) shares rose 3.51% to $26.83.
- Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) shares rose 3.5% to $10.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $164.0 million.
Losers
- Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) stock fell 8.91% to $11.66 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
- SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) shares decreased by 4.66% to $4.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.7 million.
- BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) stock declined by 4.52% to $1.69. The company's market cap stands at $39.4 million.
- Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) shares decreased by 4.09% to $2.35. The company's market cap stands at $128.8 million.
- Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) shares declined by 3.27% to $3.26. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 million.
- ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) shares decreased by 2.76% to $1.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.4 million.
