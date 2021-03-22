12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) shares increased by 16.83% to $261.9 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.7 billion.
- Cubic (NYSE:CUB) stock increased by 8.35% to $75.52. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
- Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) shares rose 5.57% to $10.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $344.6 million.
- Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) shares increased by 5.57% to $17.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) shares increased by 5.04% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $193.5 million.
- NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) stock moved upwards by 4.66% to $8.3. The company's market cap stands at $355.1 million.
Losers
- Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) stock declined by 5.56% to $1.53 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.3 million.
- Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX) shares declined by 5.54% to $14.5. The company's market cap stands at $184.2 million.
- Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ:RYAAY) shares fell 4.87% to $107.5. The company's market cap stands at $24.2 billion.
- JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) stock decreased by 3.86% to $20.19. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 billion.
- TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) stock declined by 3.12% to $2.18. The company's market cap stands at $205.2 million.
- Azul (NYSE:AZUL) shares fell 2.85% to $22.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers