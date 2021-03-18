12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) stock moved upwards by 11.55% to $152.15 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) shares increased by 10.72% to $25.71. The company's market cap stands at $359.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) shares rose 8.67% to $64.5. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Sunlands Technology (NYSE:STG) stock rose 7.2% to $1.34. The company's market cap stands at $225.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) shares rose 6.23% to $7.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $268.5 million.
- KBS Fashion Group (NASDAQ:KBSF) stock rose 4.47% to $4.2. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million.
Losers
- Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) stock declined by 9.71% to $4.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $85.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) stock fell 9.67% to $4.02. The company's market cap stands at $75.4 million.
- Rave Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:RAVE) shares decreased by 5.3% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.5 million.
- Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) stock fell 4.77% to $64.38. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
- Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) stock decreased by 4.76% to $18.01. The company's market cap stands at $615.9 million.
- Dollar General (NYSE:DG) shares decreased by 4.67% to $178.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.7 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
