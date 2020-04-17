10 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMHC) stock increased by 19.83% to $1.39 during Friday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by BMO Capital, on Apr 7, the current rating is at Market Perform.

• The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) stock moved upwards by 12.78% to $13.50.

• Sysco, Inc. (NYSE:SYY) shares moved upwards by 9.84% to $50.25. According to the most recent rating by Jefferies, on Mar 26, the current rating is at Buy.

• New Age Beverages, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) shares increased by 6.71% to $1.59.

• Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) shares rose 4.71% to $169.68. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Apr 7, is at Neutral, with a price target of $152.

• Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) stock increased by 4.68% to $78.32. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on Apr 8, is at Neutral, with a price target of $90.

• Ambev, Inc. (NYSE:ABEV) shares moved upwards by 4.55% to $2.30. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Mar 24, the current rating is at Underweight.

• US Foods Hldg, Inc. (NYSE:USFD) shares rose 3.38% to $16.52. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on Mar 16, is at Overweight, with a price target of $30.

Losers

• Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) stock fell 6.10% to $2 during Friday's pre-market session.

• Reed's, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) shares decreased by 5.26% to $0.36.