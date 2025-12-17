ChatGPT Makes $2,000 Per Month Dividend Portfolio For A 58-Year-Old Nearing Retirement: Top 6 Stocks

Investors are increasingly turning to dividend stocks to protect their portfolios from market volatility and supplement income as inflation remains elevated.

Earlier this year, an investor on Reddit shared a portfolio he said was built using ChatGPT to generate about $2,000 per month in dividend income from a $300,000 investment. He said he used ChatGPT's deep research feature to build a portfolio aimed at generating a steady high yield while preserving capital.

"I've been using and abusing ChatGPT 3o model for a while and after a bunch of back and forth, settled on this mix for a $300,000 taxable account," the Redditor said. "I'm 58, retiring in next few months, and this will only supplement my pension and other passives until my Roth can pitch in."

Let's take a look at some of the top holdings in the portfolio based on the details shared by the investor on the social media platform.

Altria Group

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) was among the top holdings in the portfolio shared by the Redditor. ChatGPT highlighted Altria's strong record of dividend growth and its steady performance during downturns, according to the investor. The company has raised its dividends for 56 straight years. It has a dividend yield of over 7%. The stock has gained about 12% so far this year.

Enbridge

Canadian energy company Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has a dividend yield of about 5.8%. The company has raised its dividends for 31 consecutive years. Earlier this month, the company reaffirmed its 2025 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation guidance.

Enterprise Products Partners

ChatGPT likes Enterprise Products Partners LP (NYSE:EPD) for its tax-deferred MLP structure, which reduces current tax liability, and its strong history of distribution growth. It has a dividend yield of about 6.8%. JPMorgan recently downgraded the stock to Neutral from Overweight, citing lower EBITDA growth than peers.

NEOS Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF

NEOS Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI) exposes investors to Nasdaq 100 companies and generates income by selling covered call options on the index.

The Virtus InfraCap US Preferred Stock ETF

The Virtus InfraCap US Preferred Stock ETF (NYSE:PFFA) invests in preferred stocks of U.S. companies. The fund has a dividend yield of more than 9%.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSE:SCHD) tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index and provides exposure to some of the top dividend stocks trading in the U.S., including Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) , Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) , Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) .

Image: Imagn