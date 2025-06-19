American Attorney Working Remotely From Thailand Making $60K/Month in Dividends Shares Stock Portfolio – 'Most of All I Love' Working From Beach

Dividend investing is gaining popularity this year as investors seek to protect their portfolios from market volatility amid the impact of tariffs. Dividend stocks have proved their mettle in market downturns. According to a report from S&P Global, the S&P 500 High Dividend Index outperformed the broader S&P 500 during both the dot-com bubble and the post-pandemic recession.

Earlier this month, a dividend investor shared his income report and portfolio details on r/Dividends, a Reddit community with over 730,000 followers. The investor's portfolio screenshots showed his estimated dividend income for June stood at just $60,000. He earned about $52,000 on average per month with a single dividend ETF over the past five months.

The Redditor said he currently works as a self-employed attorney and makes $600,000, with plans to retire soon.

"I am a solo attorney who practices in NY but works remotely from Thailand," he said. "I love the flexibility of being able to set my own schedule and manage my own caseload. Most of all, I love the ability to write briefs from the pool or the beach!"

Let's take a look at some of the key holdings of the investor.

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF MSTY generates income by selling call options on MicroStrategy MSTR stock. The fund is down about 21% so far this year.

MSTY was the biggest position of the investor, accounting for about 45% of his portfolio. He started a position in the fund about five months ago with 10,000 shares and gradually increased it to 36,838 shares.

The investor said he collected about $261,400 in distributions from MSTY over the past five months with an average monthly payout of $52,000.

"Of course I understand the risks associated with this type of investment vehicle and nothing lasts forever, past performance is not an indicator of future performance, and well aware of NAV erosion," he said about the fund.

He plans to use MSTY's payouts to pay off the mortgage on a new apartment.

"Once that is done, I'll reduce my holdings in MSTY to generate $12-14k a month to cover my monthly expenses in NY and Thailand, where I spend a lot of time in," he added.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

About 16% of the total portfolio of the investor was allocated to JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF JEPQ. It's a high-yield covered call ETF that distributes monthly dividend income. The ETF invests in Nasdaq companies and generates extra income by selling call options.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF JEPI makes money by investing in some of the most notable large-cap U.S. stocks and selling call options. Visa V, Mastercard MA, Meta Platforms META, Oracle ORCL and Amazon AMZN are among the fund's top holdings. The fund yields over 11%.

Image: Shutterstock