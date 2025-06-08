Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Net Worth Jumped $21 Million Since Joining Congress — Top 6 Stocks She Was Buying Amid Tariff Chaos

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is taking flak for buying several stocks just before President Donald Trump's April 9 announcement of a 90-day tariff pause for non-retaliating countries, which sparked a market rally.

According to required public disclosures, Greene bought stocks worth roughly $21,000 and $315,000 on April 8 and April 9. She also sold between $50,000 and $100,0000 in Treasury bills at the time.

Greene's net worth has reportedly increased from $700,000 before she joined Congress to approximately $22 million today, according to multiple media outlets. This rise is notable considering the salary of a congressional member is $174,000. According to stock trading data platform Quiver Quantitative, Greene has executed 450 stock trades since 2021, the year she joined the House.

Let's take a look at some of the notable stocks she was buying before Trump's announcement of a 90-day pause on tariffs last month.

Tesla

Tesla TSLA was among the important companies Greene was piling into before Trump announced a 90-day pause on his reciprocal tariffs last month. She bought Tesla shares worth between $1,000 to $15,000 on April 8, according to public disclosures. The stock has gained about 24% over the past month.

Nvidia

Greene bought Nvidia NVDA shares worth up to $15,000 on April 9, according to her public disclosures. The stock has gained about 23% since then. Bank of America recently raised its price target for the chipmaker to $160 from $150, calling the company a "top beneficiary" of AI deals recently signed between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia.

Palantir

Palantir PLTR shares are up 44% since April 9, when Greene bought the company's shares worth between $1,000 to $15,000. Last month, Bank of America raised its price target for Palantir to $150 from $125, citing the company's "bespoke" AI products.

Amazon

Greene bought Amazon AMZN shares on April 8, according to her public disclosures. The next day, the stock jumped 12% amid a broader market rally following Trump's announcement of a 90-day pause on tariffs. Amazon shares are up 11% over the past 30 days.

Apple

Greene bought up to $15,000 worth of Apple AAPL shares on April 9, her public filings show. The stock is up 2.2% since then. The company has been at the forefront of the US-China tariff war since most of its iPhones are manufactured in the Asian country.

Nike

Nike NKE was among the major companies most affected by Trump's announcement of reciprocal tariffs on April 2. However, the stock rose on April 9 after Trump announced a 90-day pause on duties against non-retalating countries, including Vietnam, which accounts for about 50% of the company's footwear manufacturing.

Greene bought Nike shares worth up to $15,000 on April 8, according to her disclosures.

