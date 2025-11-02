Warren Buffett Opens Up About The Biggest Investing Blunders Of His Career — Here They Are

Warren Buffett, the legendary CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK), is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors in history. Despite his unmatched record of success, Buffett has never shied away from acknowledging his missteps, often turning them into lessons for investors worldwide.

Over the decades, the "Oracle of Omaha" has shared candid reflections on his biggest blunders, from emotional decisions to missed opportunities, all of which provide timeless investing insights.

One of Buffett's most famous regrets was his purchase of Berkshire Hathaway itself. In a 2010 interview with CNBC, he called it the "dumbest" stock he ever bought, admitting that his decision was driven by spite rather than strategy.

That emotional choice, he estimated, cost him $200 billion in potential value. Years later, he repeated a similar mistake with Waumbec Mills, another struggling textile firm he purchased in 1975 — a move that soon ended in closure, reports CNBC.

Also Read: Warren Buffett’s Key Money Tip For Every Middle Class: ‘Pay Yourself, Do Not Save What Is Left After Spending, But Spend What Is Left After Saving’

Even the best investors can be slow to act. Buffett learned this the hard way with British retailer Tesco, where hesitation to sell cost Berkshire a $444 million loss.

Likewise, his 1993 acquisition of Dexter Shoe Co. turned out to be one of his worst deals — not just because the business failed, but because he used Berkshire stock as payment, which he later valued at $5.7 billion.

Buffett's errors weren't limited to purchases. He missed major opportunities, too — notably skipping early investments in Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL), despite admiring both companies' potential.

He later admitted he underestimated their business models and the scale of their future growth.

Other missteps, such as an $873 million loss tied to Energy Future Holdings or the overvaluation of certain manufacturing and retail units, reinforce Buffett's message: even disciplined investors must remain adaptable, self-critical, and humble in the face of uncertainty, reports the outlet.

For everyday investors, the takeaway is clear, never let emotion, pride, or hesitation dictate financial decisions. Even Buffett's mistakes, as he often says, are "tuition paid for learning."

Read Next

Warren Buffett’s Strategy: It’s A Terrible Mistake To Think of Stocks As Something That Bob Up And Down, And You Should Pay Attention To Those’