The wealth management platform MyVest has been voted a finalist for the 2018 Benzinga Fintech Awards.

The San Francisco-based company was one of three chosen for a People’s Choice Award for best exhibitor by an audience vote Sept. 28 at the Benzinga Fintech Summit. MyVest, which was the top vote-getter, is a fintech pioneer: The company was founded in 2001, and the brand underwent a refresh last year.

“It’s partially a reflection of how much fun we had meeting so many great people at your event,” Charlie Haims, MyVest’s vice president of marketing, and Ashley Walley, the firm’s marketing manager, told Benzinga.

“It’s also a nice reward for the effort we put into refreshing our brand last year,” Haims and Walley said of the recognition.

“Our goal was for our brand to demonstrate how MyVest enables innovation on top of the solid foundation of a scalable enterprise software company. That’s what wealth management firms and banks are looking for as they modernize their services.”

‘Built To Disrupt’

MyVest makes platform improvements and launches feature developments on a rolling basis, Hams and Walley said, “especially in maintaining our leadership in holistic, tax-aware portfolio management.”

The company is investing in data analytics and user experience, according to the marketing representatives.

The genesis of the MyVest platform came from the idea that personalized portfolios lead to better financial outcomes for investors, Haims and Walley said.

“The bulk of the wealth management industry, which MyVest was built to disrupt, has traditionally been centered on distributing off-the-shelf products. Incentives were fundamentally misaligned with rewards, [which were] typically accruing to manufacturers and distributors at the expense of investors.”

