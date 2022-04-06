Canopy Growth Gives Glimpse Into 7ACRES' Cannabis Cultivation, Experts Share Recipe For Premium Flower Production

Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) is unveiling its 7ACRES Know the Grow content series, providing Canadians with an inside look at the talent, genetics and grow techniques behind the brand and flower portfolio.

The ten-video series is broken into three chapters, including the 7ACRES Kincardine Facility, Growing Techniques, and 7ACRES Craft Collective + Future Vision, with each episode diving into a different element of production.

Launched in mid-February, the series releases a new episode weekly via the 7ACRES.com blog, The Stash, as well as on the 7ACRES Instagram channel, @7acresmj.

The tenth and final episode is scheduled to go live on the cannabis community's most celebrated occasion, 4/20.

"As part of our ongoing commitment to consumer education, the 7ACRES Know the Grow series brings the cannabis community into our state-of-the-art hybrid greenhouse facility to gain an in-depth understanding of the great lengths our growers go to nurture and care for the plants, creating a perfect ecosystem for each unique strain," Kelly Olsen, vice president of global flower business at Canopy Growth, said. "As Canada's premium flower market leader, we are committed to showcasing the rigor and care that goes into producing 7ACRES high-quality flower and the attributes that set its premium flower apart, such as trichome density, robust flavor, pungent aromas and terpenes."

David Klein, CEO of the Canadian cannabis giant will be delivering a keynote at the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, the world's largest and most successful cannabis investing and finance event.

Photo: Courtesy of Canopy Growth Corporation