Can Marijuana Help Reduce PMS Symptoms? Canopy Growth's CBD Efficacy Study Reveals

Canopy Growth Corporation’s (TSX:WEED) (NASDAQ:CGC) announced positive results from a six-month, randomized clinical trial studying the effects of cannabidiol (CBD) on menstrual-related symptoms.

This study was conducted in collaboration with Dr. Jessica G. Irons and Morgan L. Ferretti at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

The Study

Over the course of six months, 40 participants who experienced moderate to severe menstrual-related symptoms were randomized to receive 160mg or 320mg of CBD, in divided doses twice daily for 5 days each month beginning the first day they experienced symptoms.

Results showed significantly reduced menstrual-related symptoms over the 6 months relative to a one-month baseline, and the higher dose was also effective in significantly reducing irritability and stress over the same period.

Dr. Marcel O. Bonn-Miller, the company’s vice president of human & animal research, explain said that “findings showed that CBD improves a variety of physical and psychological symptoms associated with menstruation and can be consumed in a targeted way around an individual’s menstrual cycle.”

“Studies have shown that individuals report using cannabis to help manage their menstrual-related symptoms – however no study had been conducted that examined the efficacy of cannabinoids in this area,” Bonn-Miller added.

