Canopy Growth's David Klein And Wana Brands' Nancy Whiteman To Keynote At Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

byMaureen Meehan
March 17, 2022 10:20 pm
David Klein, CEO of Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX:WEED) NASDAQ: CGC

and Nancy Whiteman, co-founder and CEO of Wana Brands will be delivering a keynote at the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conferencethe world's largest and most successful cannabis investing and finance event.

The conference is being held on April 20 and April 21, 2022 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel where Klein and Whiteman will open the final day with a keynote address in which they will discuss the strategies necessary to be successful in the U.S. cannabis market from the point of view of pre and post legalization.

"To realize the full potential of the U.S. THC market, cannabis companies must be strategic in their approach to entry and balance both short- and long-term business needs," noted Klein. "At Canopy Growth, we're focused on continuing  to build an unparalleled U.S. ecosystem through strategic relationships with both multi-state operators and best-in-class consumer brands and I look forward to outlining our approach further during the conference."

Whiteman, who co-founded Wana brands in 2010 in Colorado, saw the company’s sales skyrocket soon thereafter as adult-use cannabis became legal and expanded to numerous states. Late in 2021, Wana Brands was acquired by Canopy Growth.

"The growth Wana has experienced over the past decade provides a compelling framework for profitably scaling a cannabis company and is a case study in the importance of innovation," Whiteman said. "Creating unique and interesting products is a priority at Wana. As we move closer to federal legalization in the United States, the insights gained from this approach remain relevant for other brands as they navigate the U.S. cannabis market."  

Join us at Benzinga’s Cannabis Capital Conference where you’ll hear more stories about the amazing and sometimes unbelievable twists and turns of the cannabis industry from those who had front row seats as this now $25 billion industry got off the ground and is now seemingly unstoppable.

This upgraded version of the Conference will not only feature traditional keynotes, panel discussions, fireside chats, networking, company presentations, and investor and celebrity appearances, but also a larger exhibit floor and enhanced industry networking opportunities.

"We've seen cannabis businesses raise tens of millions of dollars at our events and this year's meeting will be even larger, with a record level of investment capital and top-notch operators," said Chief Zinger Jason Raznick. "We're particularly excited about David and Nancy's keynote, as the executives share their wealth of knowledge and experience with our attendees."

After 13 extremely successful editions in Toronto, Chicago, Detroit, New York and Miami, the Miami Cannabis Capital Conference is the biggest ever.

There's still time to buy tickets here. And while you're at it, have a look at the list of other amazing speakers who will be at the conference. See you in Miami!

