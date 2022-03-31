Canopy Growth Makes Management Changes, Creates New Strategic Roles

Canopy Growth Corporation WEED CGC appointed Judy Hong and Jonathan Di Tosto to its executive management team, along with the creation of four new strategic roles within its senior leadership team.

Effective immediately, Judy Hong has been appointed as the company's chief financial officer. With a proven financial and capital markets background built through more than 20 years of experience at Goldman Sachs & Co., Judy joined Canopy in 2019 as the vice president of investor relations. Since arriving, Judy's deep knowledge of the consumer-packaged goods sector has helped shape Canopy's engagement with the financial community, as well as the Company's overall commercial strategy.

The company is also pleased to welcome Jonathan Di Tosto to the executive management team as the company's new chief operations officer (COO). Jonathan assumes the role of COO from Andrew MacCorquodale, who is building upon his five years of dedication to Canopy by transitioning into a strategic advisory role. Jonathan joined Canopy in May 2021 as vice president, supply chain, where he has focused on optimizing Canopy's global supply chain organization. Prior to Canopy, Jonathan spent 16 years with George Weston Limited, most recently as VP, planning & logistics, where he was accountable for the end-to-end supply chain strategy, process, and execution throughout Canada and the U.S.

"As Canopy evolves, so does our leadership team and I'm pleased to welcome both Judy and Jonathan who have demonstrated their capabilities as leaders to drive our business forward," stated David Klein, CEO, Canopy. "As we enter our new fiscal year and continue our focus on accelerating growth and advancing on our path to profitability, I feel strongly that we have the right team and strategy to realize our important ambitions for the benefit of our customers, team members, and shareholders.''